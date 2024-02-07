The Energy Question Episode 84 Hugo Kruger
In Episode 84 of the Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon interviews energy analyst Hugo Kruger, one of the foremost experts writing and commenting on the energy situation in South Africa today.
Enjoy.
Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.
David Blackmon LinkedIn
Energy Transition Absurdities Substack
The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino
Rey Trevino LinkedIn
Energy Transition Weekly Conversation
Irina Slav LinkedIn
Armando Cavanha LinkedIn