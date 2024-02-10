The Energy Question: Episode 85 - Todd Snitchler, President and CEO of EPSA

In Episode 85 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon interviews Todd Snitchler, President and CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA).

David and Todd cover the landscape of what is happening with the US power grid this winter, including a discussion about the ability of the Texas grid to get through the sever cold snap that hit the state in mid-January. They also discuss the need for more dispatchable thermal capacity to enhance grid reliability, and why an expansion of nuclear capacity will be needed to achieve net-zero climate goals.

You can contact Todd at the association's website, www.EPSA.org.

David also published a piece at Forbes following this interview here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidbla...

Enjoy!

