The Energy Question: Episode 86 - Energy analyst, writer and podcaster Irina Slav.

In Episode #86 of The Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon interviews acerbic, brilliant energy analyst and writer Irina Slav.
In this episode, David and Irina talk about the current state of the ESG movement and relate that to its impacts on the progress of the energy transition.
Irina's Substack: irinaslav.substack.com
Irina at OilPrice.com: https://oilprice.com/search/tab/artic...
