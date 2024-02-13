David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions
The Energy Question
The Energy Question: Episode 86 - Energy analyst, writer and podcaster Irina Slav.
0:00
-29:22

The Energy Question: Episode 86 - Energy analyst, writer and podcaster Irina Slav.

David Blackmon's avatar
David Blackmon
Feb 13, 2024

In Episode #86 of The Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon interviews acerbic, brilliant energy analyst and writer Irina Slav. 

In this episode, David and Irina talk about the current state of the ESG movement and relate that to its impacts on the progress of the energy transition.

Irina's Substack: irinaslav.substack.com

Irina at OilPrice.com: https://oilprice.com/search/tab/artic...

Enjoy!

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

 

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions 

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture