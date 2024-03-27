The Energy Question: Episode 89 - Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global

In Episode 89 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin, author of "The New Map," "The Quest," and "The Prize."
Highlights of the Podcast
01:06 - Ceraweek this year
01:27 - The energy industry
03:50 - The Return of Energy Security
06:13 - Russia's invasion of Ukraine
07:15 - The world's largest exporter of LNG
09:37 - Russian gas had a competitor
11:29 - Prime Minister Modi of India
14:17 - EVs in the United States
15:20 - The whole energy transition question
16:34 - The American automobile makers other than Tesla
19:10 - Tesla might never have happened
21:16 - Disadvantage Chinese cars
23:09 - The Houthi rebels in Yemen
24:09 - The amount of Atlantic Ocean
26:08 - Guyana and Suriname developments
27:04 - A multi-dimensional energy transition
In this episode, Dan provides a preview of the upcoming CERAWeek conference in Houston, and also gives us his views on the following major topics of the day:
- The vital importance of the maintenance of energy security in the US and globally;
- Reasons why developing nations insist on continued, growing reliance on fossil fuels;
- The status of the energy transition;
- The importance of US LNG, and the potential impacts from the Biden decision to "pause" permitting of new export facilities;
- The situation in the Middle East and its impacts on oil supplies, trade routes and prices;
- And more.
Enjoy!
Books by Daniel Yergin: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Daniel-Yergin/author/B000APBBPI?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true
Dan's piece on Energy Security: https://www.spglobal.com/en/research-insights/featured/special-editorial/look-forward/the-return-of-energy-security
CERAWeek Home Page: https://ceraweek.com/about/index.html