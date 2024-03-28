The Energy Question: Episode 90 - Genevieve Collins, TX Director, Americans for Prosperity

In episode 90 of The Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon catches up with Genevieve Collins, Texas State Director at Americans for Prosperity.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:55 - The Texas legislative session
03:25 - Americans for prosperity
05:06 - Unleashing American Energy
07:34 - The permitting process
11:27 - Real opportunity for innovation
15:06 - The problem for nuclear
17:23 - When Texas is energy dominant, America's energy abundant
17:42 - Genevieve Collins' outlook on this election this year?
22:52 - The illegal immigration situation at the border
27:47 - The story in the promise of Texas
In this episode, Genevieve gives us an update on her organization's current activities, including a new initiative it calls "Unleashing American Energy."
Enjoy.