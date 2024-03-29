The Energy Question: Episode 92 - Doug Sandridge and Stu

In episode 92 of "The Energy Question," Stuart Turley and Doug Sandridge discuss the importance of nuclear energy in addressing global energy needs and climate change. They highlight the support from oil and gas executives for nuclear energy and share experiences advocating for it. The conversation emphasizes the necessity of diverse energy sources to meet growing demand and ensure sustainability. The episode concludes with a call to action for listeners to engage politically and financially in supporting energy solutions like nuclear power.
Highlights of the Podcast
02:29 -The Declaration of Oil and Gas executives
03:14 - The policy positions of all of the Democrat candidates for president
04:12 - The hurdles to net zero carbon emissions
05:07 - The Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York
06:01 - One of the foremost nuclear advocates in the country
07:44 - Spain just announced they're going to shut down the rest of their nuclear power plants
08:05 - Interviewed Grace Stanke
10:46 - The biggest funders of the Democratic Party
10:55 - The good news
11:39 - Nuclear folks in California
13:13 - The Wall Street Journal
16:06 - Germany to protest nuclear war
17:07 - Oil and gas executives
20:27 - Texas nuclear is a solid
22:34 - The EV charging hospital
23:35 - The United States