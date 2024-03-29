The Energy Question: Episode 93 - Dan Naatz and Mallori Miller IPAA

In Episode 93 of "The Energy Question" podcast, David Blackmon interviews Dan Naatz, the Chief Operating Officer of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), and Mallori Miller, the Vice President of Government Relations at BP. They discuss the challenges faced by the domestic oil and natural gas industry, including regulatory issues, the impact of federal policies on small producers, and the importance of advocacy. Knotts and Miller emphasize the need for regulatory certainty and encourage energy voters to stay informed about industry-related issues.

