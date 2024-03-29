The Energy Question: Episode 93 - Dan Naatz and Mallori Miller IPAA

In Episode 93 of "The Energy Question" podcast, David Blackmon interviews Dan Naatz, the Chief Operating Officer of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), and Mallori Miller, the Vice President of Government Relations at BP. They discuss the challenges faced by the domestic oil and natural gas industry, including regulatory issues, the impact of federal policies on small producers, and the importance of advocacy. Knotts and Miller emphasize the need for regulatory certainty and encourage energy voters to stay informed about industry-related issues.
Highlights of the Podcast
02:13 - The big independent producers in the United States
03:19 - About the fact that IPAA is in a large way
05:30 - Part of the challenge in Washington
07:01 - The industry in Washington
09:57 - A big piece of the advocacy in IPAA
11:31 - The mature in Wyoming
14:08 - How many legislative days are left on the congressional calendar as it is today?
16:09 - The industry's independent producers
18:19 - The Washington Post Editorial
19:29 - The administration that's a frustration
21:23 - The impact on local economies