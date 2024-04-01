The Energy Question: Episode 94 - Karr Ingham and Stuart Turley

In Episode 94 of "The Energy Question" podcasts the oil and gas industry, featuring guests like Karr Ingham from the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. In a recent episode, they explored the Texas Petro Index, economic impacts, and technology advancements. They emphasized the industry's significance in Texas, and discussed regulatory challenges, government policies, and concerns about initiatives like the Green New Deal.
Highlights of the Podcast
01:18 - The purpose of the Texas Petro Index
04:59 - State revenue taxes from the oil and gas industry
08:22 - The global LNG powers
08:48 - Where the index stands right now
09:52 - The all time high of the Texas Petro
11:35 - Ne all time production records
13:38 - T benefit of the American people
15:37 - One of the key reasons for Texas success
17:22 - What's happening at the Alliance
20:30 - The Eagle Ford
22:21 - One of the very most effective voices for our industry in Texas
23:23 - The only Texans organization that directly plays in DC.
27:19 - Pieces of legislation from decades ago
29:23 - About the extraordinary economic impact of the industry in Texas
34:53 - The Texas Alliance of Energy Producers
35:53 - The great doctor Walter Williams
37:26 - The essence of trade and free trade and energy trade
38:47 - The Green New Deal