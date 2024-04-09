The Energy Question: Episode 95 - Rye Barcott Marine Captain

In Episode 95 of "The Energy Question" Interviews Rye Barcott Marine Captain and founder of With Honor Action, a group aiming to promote bipartisanship in Congress. They discuss the decline of veteran representation in politics, the impact of polarization on governance, and strategies for fostering cooperation across party lines. Barcott highlights the importance of trust-building activities and the need for bipartisan approaches to address critical issues facing the nation.

Highlights of the Podcast

01:29 - Bipartisanship in the US Congress

03:39 - For Country Caucus

05:01 - Background in military service

06:31 - About their organization

09:45 - Simple kind of fact in human nature

10:44 - One of the things that has happened in Congress

11:26 - One of the reasons why we focus on veterans

14:05 - Real impact in the ability of members of the Congress

16:42 - Major world issues

19:21 - The Ukrainian frontline units

21:38 - The right type of people in office