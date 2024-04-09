The Energy Question: Episode 95 - Rye Barcott Marine Captain

In Episode 95 of "The Energy Question" Interviews Rye Barcott Marine Captain and founder of With Honor Action, a group aiming to promote bipartisanship in Congress. They discuss the decline of veteran representation in politics, the impact of polarization on governance, and strategies for fostering cooperation across party lines. Barcott highlights the importance of trust-building activities and the need for bipartisan approaches to address critical issues facing the nation.
Highlights of the Podcast
01:29 - Bipartisanship in the US Congress
03:39 - For Country Caucus
05:01 - Background in military service
06:31 - About their organization
09:45 - Simple kind of fact in human nature
10:44 - One of the things that has happened in Congress
11:26 - One of the reasons why we focus on veterans
14:05 - Real impact in the ability of members of the Congress
16:42 - Major world issues
19:21 - The Ukrainian frontline units
21:38 - The right type of people in office