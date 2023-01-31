The Energy Question Podcast, Episode 21: Jason Modglin, President, Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

In episode 21 of The Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon interviews Jason Modglin, the President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

It's a wide-ranging discussion centered on the following topics:

- The history of TAEP, one of the biggest and oldest associations in the state;

- Issues impacting the oil and gas industry in Texas, including employment challenges, supply chains, inflation, and pipeline capacity constraints;

- The difficulty of dealing with the Biden administration and its frequent attacks on the industry;

- Regulatory activities at the Texas Railroad Commission, the Public Utilities Commission, and the Texas Council on Environmental Quality;

- The future outlook for the Texas industry.

Enjoy.