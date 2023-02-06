The Energy Question Podcast, Episode 22: Dan Yergin, Author of "The New Map."

In Episode 22 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with S&P Global Vice Chairman and author of "The New Map" Daniel Yergin about his views on the progress of the "energy transition."

Topics addressed in this Episode include:

- Are we really having an "energy transition," or is it better described as an "energy addition"?

- How has Russia's war on Ukraine impacted the progress of this transition?

- Did discussions at the recent WEF conference in Davos help to advance transition plans?

- How are developing nations dealing with transitions of their own?

- Will Western countries be able to source the critical minerals needed to power electric vehicles and renewables?

- Will the U.S. and Europe be able to solve their issues related to permitting?