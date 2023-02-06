David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions
The Energy Question
The Energy Question Podcast, Episode 22: Dan Yergin, Author of "The New Map."
0:00
-35:15

The Energy Question Podcast, Episode 22: Dan Yergin, Author of "The New Map."

David Blackmon's avatar
David Blackmon
Feb 06, 2023

In Episode 22 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with S&P Global Vice Chairman and author of "The New Map" Daniel Yergin about his views on the progress of the "energy transition."

Topics addressed in this Episode include:

 - Are we really having an "energy transition," or is it better described as an "energy addition"?

 - How has Russia's war on Ukraine impacted the progress of this transition?

 - Did discussions at the recent WEF conference in Davos help to advance transition plans?

 - How are developing nations dealing with transitions of their own?

 - Will Western countries be able to source the critical minerals needed to power electric vehicles and renewables?

 - Will the U.S. and Europe be able to solve their issues related to permitting?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture