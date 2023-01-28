The Energy Question Podcast, Episode 20: ESG - what is it and what are its impacts on energy?

In Episode 20 of The Energy Question With David Blackmon, David talks with Jacki of the Jacki Daily show about the impacts of ESG investing philosophy and mandates on the energy industry, and why some aspects of it are likely illegal.

Jacki recently worked with former Bush Advisor C. Boyden Gray and the Texas Public Policy Foundation to produce a seminal study on the issue. The report, titled "LIABILITY RISKS FOR THE ESG AGENDA TO CHARGE HIGHER FEES AND RIG THE MARKET was published in June, 2021 and has played a key role in the development of the Texas government's anti-discrimination policy that has penalized major ESG investor groups for their efforts to deny capital to the Texas oil and gas industry.

It's a fast-paced 30-minute discussion of one of the major issues impacting energy today.

Jacki hosts The Jacki Daily Show, a weekly show and podcast airing on BlazeMedia, on the dial in Texas, and podcast on iHeartRadio, iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Previously, Jacki worked for an engineering firm specializing in energy production, national security, and environmental cleanup. She served as legal counsel on Capitol Hill to the Chairman of the Subcommittee on the Constitution and the former Ranking Member of the Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee, advising on the oversight of federal agencies. Prior to her career in Washington, she worked as a corporate litigator, and as an Assistant Vice President for a national bank.

Link to the Jacki Daily Show: https://www.jackidaily.com/

Link to the TPPF ESG Study: https://www.texaspolicy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-06-RR-Gray-LP-Corporate-Collusion.pdf