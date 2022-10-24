The Energy Question With David Blackmon, Episode 11: Dan Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global

In Episode 11 of The Energy Question, David interviews S&P Global Vice Chairman Dan Yergin, author of the incredible series of books about oil and energy: "The Prize," "The Quest," and his most recent, "The New Map."

In this episode, David and Dan discuss world events surrounding energy and energy policy, with a focus on the fact that Dan foresaw so much of what is happening today in "The New Map."

Sub-topics include:

- the origins of Europe's energy crisis;

- how that crisis is spreading globally;

- the impacts of Putin's war on Ukraine on global energy markets;

- Europe's heavy reliance on U.S. LNG and whether that is wise;

- the destruction of the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia;

- how Russia is moving steadily into becoming a client state of China;

- the growing power and influence of the BRICS countries;

- why a move by the Biden administration to limit U.S. oil and LNG exports would be incredibly damaging.

It's a fast-paced half hour that will leave the viewer wanting more. Enjoy.