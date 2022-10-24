David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions
The Energy Question
The Energy Question With David Blackmon, Episode 11: Dan Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global
0:00
-33:08

The Energy Question With David Blackmon, Episode 11: Dan Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global

David Blackmon's avatar
David Blackmon
Oct 24, 2022

In Episode 11 of The Energy Question, David interviews S&P Global Vice Chairman Dan Yergin, author of the incredible series of books about oil and energy: "The Prize," "The Quest," and his most recent, "The New Map."

In this episode, David and Dan discuss world events surrounding energy and energy policy, with a focus on the fact that Dan foresaw so much of what is happening today in "The New Map." 

Sub-topics include:

 - the origins of Europe's energy crisis;

 - how that crisis is spreading globally;

 - the impacts of Putin's war on Ukraine on global energy markets;

 - Europe's heavy reliance on U.S. LNG and whether that is wise;

 - the destruction of the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia;

 - how Russia is moving steadily into becoming a client state of China;

 - the growing power and influence of the BRICS countries;

 - why a move by the Biden administration to limit U.S. oil and LNG exports would be incredibly damaging.

It's a fast-paced half hour that will leave the viewer wanting more. Enjoy.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture