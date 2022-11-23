In Episode 13 of The Energy Question, David interviews the dynamic CEO of Talos Energy, with a focus on his company's efforts to mount a set of Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. It's a fast-paced 30 minutes in which Duncan covers the CCS landscape in the U.S. Enjoy.
The Energy Question With David Blackmon, Episode 13: Tim Duncan, CEO of Talos Energy.
Nov 23, 2022
