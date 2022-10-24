The Energy Question with David Blackmon, Episode 1: EnergyX Founder and CEO Teague Egan

EnergyX is developing a direct lithium extraction technology that holds the promise of dramatically increasing rates of recovery from brine-based lithium in a fraction of the time required and environmental impacts of traditional evaporative processes.

In this episode, Teague gives viewers an update on the company's progress and describes where we go from here.

Given the IEA's projection of demand for lithium rising by 900% by 2030 and by 4,000% by 2040, this is the kind of technological advancement that must take place very quickly of the energy transition is going to reach any sort of critical mass.