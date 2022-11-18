David Blackmon's Energy Additions

The Energy Question
The Energy Question With David Blackmon, Episode 12: Tim Stewart, President of USOGA
Nov 18, 2022

In Episode 12 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with Tim Stewart, President of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association, about the results of the recent mid-term elections and their implications for the oil and gas industry.

