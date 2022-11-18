In Episode 12 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with Tim Stewart, President of the U.S. Oil & Gas Association, about the results of the recent mid-term elections and their implications for the oil and gas industry.
The Energy Question With David Blackmon, Episode 12: Tim Stewart, President of USOGA
Nov 18, 2022
The Energy Question
Discussions are a two-way street. This podcast is for all sides to have an open forum and share their opinions on fossil, renewable, nuclear, and all things energy.
