The Energy Question With David Blackmon, Episode 15: Sean Strawbridge

In Episode 15 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with Sean Strawbridge, the dynamic CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi, where he has led one of the great under-told economic development stories in the history of Texas in recent years.
The Energy Question
Discussions are a two-way street. This podcast is for all sides to have an open forum and share their opinions on fossil, renewable, nuclear, and all things energy.Discussions are a two-way street. This podcast is for all sides to have an open forum and share their opinions on fossil, renewable, nuclear, and all things energy.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes