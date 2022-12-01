David Blackmon's Energy Additions

The Energy Question
The Energy Question With David Blackmon, Episode 15: Sean Strawbridge
0:00
-28:07

Dec 01, 2022

In Episode 15 of The Energy Question, David Blackmon talks with Sean Strawbridge, the dynamic CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi, where he has led one of the great under-told economic development stories in the history of Texas in recent years.

