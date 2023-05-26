The Texas Legislative Podcast, Episode 18: A Budget, a Tax Cut, and an Impeachment

In Episode 18 of the Texas Legislative Podcast, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin cover the events of the week ending May 26 for the 2023 Session of the Texas Legislature.

Run of Show:

Episode 18: Week ended 5.26.2023

Only 3 days remaining in the 2023 legislative session

- We appear to have a budget deal – $321.3 billion over 2 years, including a $17.6 billion cut in property taxes and many billions in new spending

- Big movement on grid reliability bills – House approves SB 2627, SJR 93, SB 7 – Now moves to a conference committee

- Texas press bemoans state “moving away” from renewables. But is that really the case here?

- HB 5, the Section 313 replacement bill, passes the senate and goes to conference

- Non-energy, but notable: House Ethics Committee publishes articles of impeachment against AG Ken Paxton

- Big Supreme Court decision in Waters of the United States case - why it's important

- We will be back next week with a session recap.

End

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack