The Texas Legislative Podcast, Episode 17: Progress on the Big Ticket Issues as Time Grows Short

In Episode 17 of the Texas Legislative Podcast, David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers recap the progress made by the 2023 session of the Texas Legislature for the week ended May 19, 2023.

[Follow us on Twitter at @JasonModglin @TexasAlliance EP @EnergyAbsurdity]

Run of Show:

Episode 17: Week ended 5.19.2023

Only 10 days remaining in the 2023 legislative session.

- Property taxes – House agrees to homestead exemption expansion. But the bill would also tighten up the appraisal cap, which the Senate may not like. Give us the details.

- Budget status – where are we?

- Possible $1 billion in Ike Dike funding

- Possible $1 billion increase in Texas parks funding

- Chapter 313 replacement bill, HB 5. Revisions made in the Senate to include 313 reforms, tighten up which projects qualify

- Grid reform – SB 2627, SJR 93 were passed out of State Affairs along with SB 7, the PCM guardrails bill. All electricity bills up in the House Saturday.

- SB 624 – retirement of solar/wind installations cleared the Senate by a 21-9 vote still sitting in House State Affairs. Do you think it will move any further in this session?

- Non-energy aside: Casino gambling dies yet again. Rep. Charlie Guerin says he’s postponed reconsideration of the proposal to the 2027 session. Can he really do that?

End

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack