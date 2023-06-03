The Texas Legislative Podcast, Episode 19: The Session Ends, Then Begins Again

In Episode 19 of the Texas Legislative Podcast, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin review the final days of the 2023 Regular Session of the Texas Legislature, along with the first few days of the special session that began immediately after.

[Follow us on Twitter at @JasonModglin, @TexasAllianceEP and @EnergyAbsurdity]

Run of Show:

Episode 19: Session Review/Special Session Preview

- Standoff on property tax cuts – special session to resolve it underway – how does Gov. Abbott’s endorsement of the House plan impact the debate?

- HB5, the Section 313 replacement bill, passed.

- SB 2627, the bill to incentivize more thermal reserve capacity also passed, along with SJR 93

- Attorney General Ken Paxton impeachment - Jason explains the process and anticipated timeline

- Sunset Bills for PUC and TCEQ passed, include important reforms

- Jason reviews several big events he never thought he would see in any session.

