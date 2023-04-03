The Texas Legislative Update, Episode 10

In Episode 10 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, review the energy-related events in Austin for the week ending March 31, 2023.

Topics covered:

- Status report on federal HR 1, the House of Representatives omnibus energy bill;

Back in Austin:

- Movement on carbon legislation and why it is important;

- Machinations in the Texas House and Senate on property taxes;

- Hearing in the House State Affairs Committee on electric grid reforms;

- Preview of next week, which promises to be fast and furious.

Enjoy.

