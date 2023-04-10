The Texas Legislative Update, Episode 11: Big Progress on Budget, Grid Reform

In Episode 11 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, detail the significant energy-related events of 2023 legislative session for the week ended April 7, 2023.
Topics Discussed:
- House approves 302.6 billion biennial budget
- Conflict on property tax cuts – where’s the compromise?
- Senate approves SB 6 and SB 7
- Re-stimulation bill status
- Key Hearings/Testimony
- Preview for next week
- Non-Energy topic: House State Affairs votes 9-3 to give voters the choice on casino gambling, and online sports betting bills. Wow.
And we cover it all in just 28 minutes.
Enjoy.
