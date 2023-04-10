David Blackmon's Energy Additions

The Texas Legislative Update, Episode 11: Big Progress on Budget, Grid Reform
0:00
-27:31

Apr 10, 2023

In Episode 11 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, detail the significant energy-related events of 2023 legislative session for the week ended April 7, 2023.

Topics Discussed:

- House approves 302.6 billion biennial budget

- Conflict on property tax cuts – where’s the compromise?

- Senate approves SB 6 and SB 7

- Re-stimulation bill status

- Key Hearings/Testimony

- Preview for next week

- Non-Energy topic: House State Affairs votes 9-3 to give voters the choice on casino gambling, and online sports betting bills. Wow.

And we cover it all in just 28 minutes. 

Enjoy.

