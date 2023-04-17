The Texas Legislative Update Episode 12: Taxes, Carbon, and Daylight Savings Time Shenanigans

In Episode 12 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, discuss the energy-related events of the week ended April 14, 2023.

It was a week during which the House passed its version of major, $12 billion cut in property taxes, controversy arose over legislation designed clarify the rules of the road for carbon capture and storage, and the House passed a mandating the end to the bi-annual switching to and from Daylight Savings Time that everyone knows Congress will not approve.

We cover all that and more in 30 short minutes.

Topics Discussed:

- Key stat: Only 46 days remain in this 88th session of the Texas Legislature. Once again, the time has flown by.

- House passes $12 billion property tax cut using appraisal caps rather than the senate approach of expanding the homestead exemption

- Carbon capture legislation

- Incentive bill for refracs

- Electric grid reforms

- Key hearings/testimony

- Next week preview

- Non-energy topic: House approves bill to stay permanently on Daylight Savings Time –

o must have congressional approval

o Congress has NEVER approved such a request

o Is this just cynical window dressing?

End

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack