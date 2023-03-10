The Texas Legislative Update Podcast, Episode 7

In Episode 7 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin discuss key events that took place in Austin during the week of March 6-10.
Key items include:
- Last week for Bill Filing;
- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and senators roll out plans for further improvements to the Texas power grid and electricity market;
- Energy Day at the Capitol;
- Legislation to incentivize carbon capture and storage in Texas;
- Legislation to incentivize secondary recovery in shale wells;
Enjoy.