The Texas Legislative Update Podcast, Episode 7

In Episode 7 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin discuss key events that took place in Austin during the week of March 6-10.

Key items include:

- Last week for Bill Filing;

- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and senators roll out plans for further improvements to the Texas power grid and electricity market;

- Energy Day at the Capitol;

- Legislation to incentivize carbon capture and storage in Texas;

- Legislation to incentivize secondary recovery in shale wells;

Enjoy.