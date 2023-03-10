David Blackmon's Energy Additions

The Texas Legislative Update Podcast, Episode 7
The Texas Legislative Update Podcast, Episode 7

David Blackmon
Mar 10, 2023

In Episode 7 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin discuss key events that took place in Austin during the week of March 6-10.

Key items include:

 - Last week for Bill Filing;

 - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and senators roll out plans for further improvements to the Texas power grid and electricity market;

 - Energy Day at the Capitol;

 - Legislation to incentivize carbon capture and storage in Texas;

 - Legislation to incentivize secondary recovery in shale wells;

Enjoy.

