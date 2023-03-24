The Texas Legislative Update with David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, Episode 9

In Episode 9 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, discuss the major events in Austin for the week ended March 24, 2023.

Topics discussed include:

- Jason's two days in Washington, DC on March 21 and 22;

- HB 1500, the Sunset bill related to the Public Utilities Commission;

- The unanimous vote in the Senate to approve its a $16.5 billion property tax reduction bill;

- The House also advanced its own version of property tax reform;

- Movement on Senate Bill 28, which would set up a ballot resolution to approve an updated Texas Water Fund dedicating billions to funding new sources of fresh water supplies for the state in the coming decades;

- Progress was also made on bills by Senator Robert Nichols and Rep. Greg Bonnen that are designed to promote and enable carbon capture projects in Texas;

March 24 represents the halfway point in the 140-day legislative session. Things will only heat up from here, so stay tuned and join David and Jason again on Friday, March 31.

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack