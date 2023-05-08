The Texas Legislative Update with David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, President of TAEP.

In Episode 15 of the Texas Legislative Update, David Blackmon and Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin cover energy-related events in Austin for the Week ended May 5, 2023.

[Follow us on Twitter at @JasonModglin @TexasAllianceEP and @EnergyAbsurdity]

Run of Show:

Happy Cinco de Mayo, Texas!

Just 26 days remain in the legislative session for 2023

Ted Cruz attracted another formal challenger, congressman Colin Allred, who represents the 32nd district, where I live. Allred joins State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, from District 19 in San Antonio in announcing a bid for the U.S. Senate seat. It should be a vigorous Democratic primary if nothing else, right?

The Capitol was shut down for awhile Tuesday due to a rowdy transgender protest. Did it impact what you were doing?

Chapter 313 Replacement – we talked about this last week. A replacement bill overwhelmingly passed HB 5 this week. Is it a good bill?

Where does the property tax cut battle stand?

Any movement on grid-related bills? – SB 2627, SJR 93 by Sen. Charles Schwertner were fast-tracked in the Senate this week, will likely come up in the House next week. The new proposed legislation would incent the building of new dispatchable reserve thermal capacity through property tax incentives and completion bonuses.

Preview of Next Week

End

